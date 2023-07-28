Assam: International conference on Karbi legendary figure held in Diphu

Diphu: A three-day international conference on the theme, ‘Oral tradition of the Karbis: Memorising Kajir Ronghangpi – The Rhinoceros Lady’ is being held at the conference hall of Arboretum cum Craft Centre, here at Matipung from Friday.

Kajir Ronghangpi, accompanied by her one-horned rhinoceros, was a legendary figure believed to have lived in the area that is now Kaziranga National Park.

Around 54 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the conference. The visiting delegates include researchers and scholars who will present their papers on the legendary figure of Kajir Ronghangpi and other significant topics.

The conference is being organised as part of the annual commemoration of ‘The Rhinoceros Lady’ on December 5.

The conference is organised jointly by the Art & Culture department, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in association with the Assam University (Central University Diphu Campus and Diphu Government College.

On Friday, while inaugurating the event Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang said the conference aims to give recognition to the existence of the legendary figure Kajir Ronghangpi and her territory that is now Kaziranga National Park.

Ronghang said, “According to legends Kajir Ronghangpi was taken from earth to the abodes of gods and goddesses. On attaining divinity and blessings of special powers, she came back to earth in search of her earthly parents and brother Khoi Ronghang. She brought with her paddy seeds and a rhinoceros to be used for ploughing the earth. Kajir Ronghangpi is the daughter of Harpokang or Hok Ronghang. Sh rebuilt her father’s territory in and around present-day Kaziranga National Park.”

He also expressed hope that the conference will be able to exchange more ideas and information about the oral traditions of the Karbis.

The welcome address was given by the Director, Centre For Karbi Studies, Dharamsing Teron. He welcomed the delegates as well as researchers and scholars that are going to present their papers at the conference.

Elwin Teron in his honorary speech stressed the need of finding more evidence about the legendary figure Kajir Ronghangpi and legendary home along the Brahmaputra river. Teron thanked the CEM for supporting the conference and giving due importance to the oral traditions of the Karbis.

During the event, Dr. Vulli Dhanaraju, Convenor, Academic and Technical Sub-Committee of the conference, introduced the theme.

The inaugural session was chaired by Executive Member (EM), KAAC, Art & Culture etc., Surjya Rongphar.

