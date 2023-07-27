PM Gati Shakti framework sets new path for railways

Guwahati: In line with the ambitious vision laid out in the PM Gati Shakti framework, the Indian Railways has taken significant strides in enhancing infrastructure and optimizing cargo movement.

A major milestone in this endeavor is the issuance of the master circular on “Policy for Management of Railway land” on October 4, 2022. The circular outlines provisions for leasing railway land for a variety of purposes, including cargo-related activities, public infrastructure, and railway-exclusive use, among others.

Under these revised policies, railway land can now be leased for cargo-related projects or facilities for a period of up to 35 years. The lease charges have been set at 1.5% of the market value of the land and will be allocated through transparent methods of competitive bidding. This move is expected to drive integrated development of infrastructure and boost the country’s logistics and transportation sectors.

“The development of Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals has been a key focus of the railway’s efforts. A master circular related to these terminals was issued on December 6, 2022. These cargo terminals aim to revolutionize the handling and transportation of goods by leveraging roadways, waterways, and railways in a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective manner,” a release said.

The strategic placement of these terminals allows for seamless coordination of infrastructure projects, contributing to the vision of PM Gati Shakti. With the commissioning of these terminals, bottlenecks in transportation are expected to be eliminated, benefiting the last-mile customer and propelling economic growth.

Notably, two Gati Shakti Multi Cargo Terminals have already been commissioned under the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

The terminals at Moinarband, under Lumding division, and Cinnamara, under Tinsukia division, were inaugurated on March 29 and August 5, 2022, respectively. Furthermore, works are in progress for terminals at Deotala, Balurghat, and Bathnaha under Katihar division, as well as Basugaon under Alipurduar division, and Jogighopa and Baihata under Rangiya division.

Looking ahead, the N. F. Railway has plans to establish Gati Shakti Multi Cargo Terminals at Sairang (Mizoram), Sabroom, and Sekerkote (Tripura) under Lumding division.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative seeks to build a modern and interconnected India by bringing together various modes of transportation and streamlining the movement of goods.

