Assam: Kamrup police and transport dept jointly host road safety awareness event

Boko: Kamrup Police and Kamrup District Transport Department jointly conducted a Road Safety Awareness meeting and road show at Boko Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including DSP Kamrup Rajib Kumar Saikia, DTO Kamrup Rupjyoti Kalita, Sumit Rabha from Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko, Circle Officer Boko Dibash Bordoloi, and Ganeswar Saharia, a renowned resource person.

Participants from various communities like Rabha, Boro, Garo, Gurkha, as well as NCC, Scouts, and guides cadets also actively participated.

During the meeting, Sumit Rabha addressed the importance of not drinking and driving and advocated for stricter measures to reduce road accidents. He expressed concern about the issuance of liquor shop licenses in rural areas and stressed the need for investing in education instead.

DSP Rajib Kumar Saikia emphasised the role of imposing fines on traffic rule violators to curb accidents.

Regarding E-rickshaws on National Highways, DSP Saikia announced actions against around 90 E-rickshaws and a plan to take further action against other violators.

DTO Rupjyoti Kalita highlighted individual responsibility in preventing accidents through compliance with traffic rules.

Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of JN College, proposed implementing restrictions on college entry without helmets and urged authorities to address reckless driving by public buses.

The event concluded with a street play on ‘drunk and drive,’ followed by DTO Kamrup Rupjyoti Kalita flagging off a road safety awareness rally to Boko town.

