Assam: 'Cloud Collective' to host 2nd edition of KK Tribute Night

Guwahati: Guwahati-based band Cloud Collective has set the wheels in motion to open the second chapter of the recurring tribute night dedicated to the popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose untimely death on May 31, 2022, left his fans with a haunting melody of sadness; a void that silenced thousands of people.

The tribute night, an initiative by Cloud Collective, scheduled for August 5 at Urban Mantra, Zoo Road, is a similar attempt at keeping the legendary artiste’s works alive. The event, which saw its maiden edition being hosted in the same venue in the preceding year, witnessed over a hundred people steeped in his musical creations, which served as a testament to the love people have for KK’s music.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“KK has been a massive influence on our generation. You try to hum a song from the late 90s to early 2000 era, you’ll probably end up singing a KK song,” Cloud Collective says. It is this common liking for KK that prompted the band to curate a show that would commemorate the music of one of the most celebrated singers in the Indian music industry. “To embrace the journey he had in Bollywood for all these years, and the memories he left us with through his songs, we decided to dedicate a tribute night to his name,” the band adds.

This year’s tribute show will have an opening act by aspiring artists from Guwahati-Pranjit, Anurag, and Shaswat. “This year we wanted to conduct the event differently from what we did the previous year. So we introduced a contest for people willing to join us as an opening act for the same,” Cloud Collective says. The unplugged set will be followed by performances by Farhad Hussain (Colossal Corporation), and Rakkun Bhujel, Meghraj Sonar (Cloud Collective) on the vocals, accompanied by Jun Das on Keys.

The first edition, also spearheaded by Cloud Collective, witnessed performances by Kenon Sherpa and Rakkun Bhujel on vocals, and Saurav Das on Keys, with Rakkun at the ready for another act, this year. “We would like to continue the legacy that we started back in 2022. This is also an attempt to create a platform for upcoming talents and a space where we can collaborate with different artists at a time,” the band says.

From stitching tales of friendship together to singing odes to love; from exuding happiness to speaking of melancholy, KK’s discography has been a melange of emotions people experience throughout their lives. Ever since his passing, his contribution to the music industry has been kept alive predominantly by people who have grown up listening to him and have had him, even as their lives changed from a teenager to an adult. Cloud Collective, too, wants to do their bit to preserve the memories of the singer who formed a humongous addition to the playlists of people who have been listeners of Indian music, particularly Bollywood.

“The impact KK had in our lives and our music taste, we are certain that people of Guwahati would love to explore more of the event, both as an artist and an audience. We hope that we keep getting the love and support, which has been no less till date, so we can continue to present this wonderful event differently every time,” the band says on being asked about where their opinion stands, about the initiative that they have taken, organised keeping in mind Pre-Friendship Day celebration.

Tickets for the event will be available at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Drugs worth Rs 45 cr seized, 3 arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









