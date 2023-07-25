Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that the “problem” with Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)
is that it is biased and is speaking only “against the Manipur incident” and not about what is happening in other states.
Replying to a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the alliance will help heal Manipur and rebuild the idea of India in the state, the Chief Minister said, ”Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A. Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others”.
”In Bharat, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen-be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam. BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win”, Sarma tweeted.
Gandhi had earlier tweeted, ”Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are India. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur”.
Sarma has been engaged in constant Twitter jibes against the 26-party opposition alliance INDIA, formed on July 18 at Bengaluru, and had said that the British had given the name India to the country and the fight should be to free the nation from “colonial legacies”.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Chief Minister even went on to change his biodata on the microblogging site to ‘Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat’ from the earlier Chief Minister of Assam, India.
The Congress had hit back at Sarma for criticising opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ for choosing a “colonial” name, saying he should tell this to the Prime Minister who gave names such as ‘Skill India’ and ‘Start-up India’ for government schemes.
Also Read | Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Cong chief
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NSCN-IM womens’ body condemns sexual violence in Manipur
- INDIA alliance biased, speaks only of Manipur: Assam CM
- Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended
- Demand for Frontier Nagaland: Tripartite talks to begin soon