Dhubri: Three labourers working in an underground water reservoir at a Jal Jeevan Mission project site died of asphyxiation in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday, an official said.
The three workers were hired by a contractor to clean the tank in Fakiranijhar village in Bilasipara and they collapsed soon after entering it.
They were later brought out from the tank and declared dead by the doctors.
According to preliminary reports, the trio died of asphyxiation due to lack of oxygen inside the tank.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, the official added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Inquiries are being conducted into the incident and the contractor along with the engineer in charge of the site are also being questioned, he added.
The deceased have been identified as Shahidur Islam, Sayed Ali and Hazrat Ali, all residents of Fakiranijhar village, the official said.
Also Read | Assam: Suspected thief lynched by mob in Goalpara
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: TMC leader Richard Marak arrested; wife denies police claims
- Assam: Three labourers die of asphyxiation in underground water reservoir
- NSCN-IM womens’ body condemns sexual violence in Manipur
- INDIA alliance biased, speaks only of Manipur: Assam CM
- Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM