Assam: Suspected thief lynched by mob in Goalpara

Goalpara: A man was lynched by villagers in Goalpara district of Assam, suspecting him to be a thief, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Solmari Kalyanpur village when the 28-year-old deceased went to buy tobacco on Monday night, they said.
“The villagers thought him to be a thief and started assaulting him. They kept on beating him the whole night and the man succumbed to his injuries,” an officer said.
The man has been identified as Sengsang Marak and police recovered his body after getting a complaint from his wife on Tuesday morning, he added.
“We have sent the body for post-mortem. In the meantime, an investigation has been started to nab the culprits. Most of the accused have fled from the village,” the officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said Marak’s wife has filed a detailed complaint about the incident.
“We are trying to identify the culprits and then will take action. It is not at all acceptable in any society that the public would take the law into their own hands and then kill someone on the pretext of stealing something.
“We have visited the spot and police will take the strongest action,” he added.
Also Read | IIT Guwahati implementing NEP in phases: Official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Suspected thief lynched by mob in Goalpara
- United we stand: How Mizoram ‘shut down’ to show solidarity with Manipur
- IIT Guwahati implementing NEP in phases: Official
- Harmony unveiled: Ziro Festival of Music to mark 10 years this year
- Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Cong chief
- Two-day Vijay Diwas event to begin on Tuesday, preparations underway