Guwahati: In his first visit to Goalpara district, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday praised the remarkable efforts of Sainik School in imparting top-notch education to its students and instilling in them a strong sense of dedication towards serving the nation in the defense services.

Accompanied by district and police officials, the governor paid a visit to Sainik School, where he held a meeting with the school’s principal, Col Y.S. Parmar, and the faculty members.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacts with students during his visit to Sainik School Goalpara on Monday.

The principal provided an extensive overview of the school’s facilities, curriculum, and admission procedures, while also highlighting the students’ impressive achievements in sports and other fields, as well as their successes in various defense examinations.

Addressing the teachers and students later, governor Kataria emphasised the significance of discipline in fostering individual growth. He expressed his delight in witnessing the school’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education, preparing the students to selflessly serve in the defense services, and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Applauding the school’s pivotal role in promoting education among students, the governor urged them to foster a profound love for their motherland, preserve cultural heritage, and embrace self-sufficiency. He also highlighted the positive trend of girls excelling in various sectors and stressed the crucial role both boys and girls play in the nation’s growth, envisioning a future where their collective efforts would lead India to become a global leader.

Governor Kataria proposed that the school organise exposure visits for students to underprivileged areas, providing them with a better understanding of the lives of the less fortunate. He believed that such experiences would inspire empathy and encourage the students to positively contribute to the lives of those in need.



Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Suryapahar Archaeological Museum in Goalpara district on Monday.

Emphasising the essence of collective development, he urged Sainik School, Goalpara to take the lead in extending a helping hand towards progress and stressed the adoption of sustainable practices. The governor suggested the installation of solar grids to generate the school’s own power.

During his visit, governor Kataria also explored Sri Surya Pahar, an archaeological site, and visited the Suryapahar Archaeological Museum, where he witnessed the region’s rich historical heritage displayed through various ancient artifacts and antiques.

