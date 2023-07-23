Assam to ban packaged drinking water bottles of less than 1 litre

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to ban packaged drinking water bottles of less than 1 litre from October 2.
From October 2024, bottles of less than 2 litres will also be banned in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said after a cabinet meeting on Friday evening.
“The cabinet decided to ban the production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET of less than 1 litre in volume. The ban will come into effect from October 2 with a three-month transition period provided,” he said.
Polyethylene terephthalate or PET is a type of polyester that is widely used in the production of plastic bottles, films and other products. It is known for its strength, flexibility and chemical resistance.
“We will also strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic in the state as per the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021,” the chief minister said.
At the cabinet meeting, consolidated administrative approval was given for phase I of ADB-aided ‘Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project’.
It will be executed through Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam at a cost of Rs 2,097.88 crore.
Under the project, integrated flood and riverbank erosion risk management activities would be taken up in the main stem of the Brahmaputra river at vulnerable reaches of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup and Goalpara districts.
For promoting renewable energy, the cabinet approved exemption of electricity duty on power generated from renewable sources of energy by a consumer on captive consumption for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2023.
A targeted subsidy of Rs 265.29 crore to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd was approved, which will provide tariff respite to economically weaker households on account of the revision of retail tariff from April 1.
The cabinet also okayed the free distribution of four 9-watt LED bulbs to approximately 50 lakh low-end households at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore to help in reducing energy consumption.
It also approved the establishment of ‘Assam Information Technology, Electronics and Communication and Citizen Service Delivery Society’, which will function as an apex autonomous body of the state government for ensuring seamless delivery of online citizen-centric services.
