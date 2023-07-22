Assam: 2 govt officers arrested in corruption case, Rs 2.32 crore in cash found

Guwahati: Two government officers were arrested in a corruption case and Rs 2.32 crore in cash was seized from the residences of one of them in Assam’s Dhubri district, a statement said on Saturday.
Among the two persons arrested in the operation on Friday was an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, it said.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption received a complaint, alleging that Dhubri Zilla Parishad CEO Biswajit Goswami had demanded 9 per cent of the total bill amount for works completed as a bribe from a contractor, the statement said.
A trap was laid and Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, the additional district program manager of Dhubri, was allegedly caught red-handed in the office of the CEO while accepting Rs 30,000 as part of the bribe demanded, it said.
Goswami, an ACS officer, was apprehended later, the statement said.
During searches at Goswami’s properties, Rs 2.32 crore in cash was seized, it said.
Several documents relating to purchase of property, multiple bank accounts and other investments were also found, it added.
Congratulating the investigators, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the directorate has been successful in its anti-corruption drive, resulting in the arrest of 117 government employees since May 10, 2021, the day he assumed the charge.
“The efforts to eradicate corruption from the administration will continue with the same determination and energy,” he said.
