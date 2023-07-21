Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday

Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura from Friday, an official release said.
She will participate in an investiture ceremony for conferring Presidential Awards for Specially Distinguished Record of Service to officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Guwahati.
The Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate, which was announced on this year’s Republic Day, will be awarded to 29 officers and staff of CBIC.
They were selected on the basis of their exemplary performance in their respective field of service over the years.
The awardees selected this year include officers from all cadres of the service, who have consistently performed with distinction in their various assignments, including prevention of smuggling, detection of tax evasion, detection of trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations, besides contributions in tax policy formulation, revenue mobilisation, automation of business processes, and capacity building and training, the release said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ceremony will also be attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri.
The Union ministers will later leave for Tripura to attend the inauguration of the GST Bhavan at Agartala, and the next day they will visit the Integrated Check Posts at Srimantpur in Tripura, the release added.
Also Read | Assam: Ahomland movement revives over delimitation draft
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Behind an ‘animated’ exit, the stifling of free speech at Mizoram’s biggest daily paper
- Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday
- If your kid is home sick from school, is unlimited screen time OK?
- IAF develops satellite-based real time aircraft tracking system
- Meghalaya aims for major economic growth despite recent poverty ranking
- Genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid: Study