All must make efforts to bring Manipur out of present crisis: Sitharaman

Guwahati: Manipur must come out of the present crisis and all must make efforts to restore peace in the state, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Friday.
The incident of women being disrobed and paraded is “a serious and sensitive issue. The state is passing through a difficult phase and all communities are suffering there,” the minister said on the sidelines of a programme.
“Manipur is a beautiful state and it has to come out of the crisis and honestly, all of us will have to make efforts to bring back peace to the state,” she said.
“This kind of incident hurts each one of us and there is no word with which we can explain or address the issue,” she said.
The perpetrators will have to be caught and some arrests have already been made yesterday, the minister said.
“I am sure all efforts will be made to punish the perpetrators,” she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday on how the nation hangs its head in shame for what happened in Manipur, Sitharaman pointed out.
Also Read | NHRC notice to Manipur govt over women being paraded naked
