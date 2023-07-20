Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind

Jind (Haryana): A case has been registered against three people here for allegedly deceiving a 22-year-old woman from Assam’s Dibrugarh and forcing her into marriage after luring her with the promise of a job in the city, police said on Wednesday.
In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that she was acquainted with another woman from Dibrugarh district called Laxmi, who was married to Jind resident Baljeet, they said.
According to the complainant, Laxmi brought her to Jind under the pretext of finding her a job and later, “sold” her to Kavita, the wife of Harinivas from Shivalik Colony, for Rs 25,000.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On June 3, Kavita allegedly forced the victim to marry one Sandeep alias Kala. However, she somehow managed to escape and approached police.
Acting on her complaint, police registered a case against Laxmi, Kavita and Sandeep for the offences of abduction, human trafficking and other relevant charges and initiated an investigation, according to investigating officer Deepak of the local police station.
Also read | Assam floods: Taking preventive measures for long-term resilience
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin
- What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi
- Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
- Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
- Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind
- Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested