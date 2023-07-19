IIT Guwahati signs MoU with the Indian Council of World Affairs

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has solidified a significant partnership in the field of international affairs and foreign policy by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

The agreement, signed on July 19, aims to strengthen capacity and skills in the areas of global affairs and Indian foreign policy. The collaboration is an outcome of the recent visit of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar to IIT Guwahati earlier this month.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at IIT Guwahati and was attended by esteemed representatives from both institutions. Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, and Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, Director-General of ICWA, signed the agreement.

The collaboration is set to last for a period of three years, during which the two organisations will work together towards expanding awareness and knowledge on international affairs and Indian foreign policy.

During the ceremony, Parameswar Krishnan Iyer expressed the significance of collaborative efforts in today’s interconnected world. He stated, “In today’s interconnected world, collaborative interventions in the areas of international affairs and promotion of synergies on multiple fronts is the need of the hour. IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with ICWA will be a major step towards the combined efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and ICWA aims to achieve several outcomes. It seeks to enhance the intellectual development of stakeholders in universities, academic institutions, industries, and other partners in Assam, providing them with a deeper awareness of international affairs and Indian foreign policy.

Additionally, the partnership will involve undertaking joint studies on issues of common interest through mutually agreed modalities.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the President of the Indian Council of World Affairs, announced the collaboration during his address at the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati. Recognising the significance of the partnership, he stated, “This collaboration would give the institute a window to the world of a different nature.”

The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and ICWA represents a crucial step toward strengthening India’s presence and expertise in international affairs and foreign policy. By leveraging the knowledge and resources of ICWA, IIT Guwahati aims to equip students, faculty, and other stakeholders with the necessary skills to engage with global challenges and contribute to India’s position on the global stage. With the MoU in place, the two institutions are poised to make a significant impact in the field of international relations and foster a deeper understanding of global issues.

