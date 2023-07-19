Assam: Triple murder slur on NC Hills chief, Cong demands trial by first track court

GUWAHATI: Leaders of the Congress party of Assam’s Dima Hasao district demanded action against the chief executive member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Debolal Gorlosa for his alleged role in the killing of former CEM Purnendu Langthasa and executive member (EM) Nindu Langthasa and a police personnel Habibur Rahman.

The party also called for a first track court for the trial of the case, which is pending for disposal at the District and Session Judge, Haflong.

More than hundreds of leaders and workers of Dima Hasao District Congress Committee (DHDCC) on Tuesday staged a sit-in-demonstration at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding immediate arrest of Debolal Gorlosa for his involvement in the crime.

Members of Dima Hasao District Congress sit-in-demonstration regarding proper inquiry into the FIR filed by eyewitness Bikash Thaosen into the case related to the killing of police constable Habibur Rahman in 2007, at Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday

“Action Dimasa had stated in a Haflong court that Gorlosa was involved in the killing of Purnendu and Nindu Langthasa. We demand justice for the victim’s families,” said Samarjit Haflongbar, president of DHDCC.

Action Dimasa is an erstwhile member of the militant organisation, Dima Halam Daogah (Joel faction) or DHD (J) in which Debolal Gorlosa alias Daniel Dimasa was a leader. Action, who turned state witness in a case against Gorlosa, said under oath that Gorlosa had himself shot Nindu Langthasa and ordered the killing of Purnendu Langthasa, the son of Congress leader Govinda Chandra Langthasa in 2007.

“Gorlosa threatened to kill Bikash Tjhousane, the only witness of the killing of police constable Habibur Rahman case (No 18/2008). The incident took place when NCHAC member Bhadramoni Langthasa went to give a ransom to Gorlosa at Gera in Dima Hasao district on April 27, 2007. Bhadramoni Langthasa was accompanied by his PSO Habibur Rahman. Gorlosal shot dead him and snatched away his carbine. The entire incident was witnessed by the driver of the vehicle Bikash Thousane,” Haflongbar said.

“On May 23, Gorlosa sent two of his men to Bikash Thousane’s house Phanen Haflongbar (Bele) and Thaisdeo Thousane to pressure him not to give his witness against the CEM,” Haflongbar added.

Leader of opposition in the Assam legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, who took part in the agitation, sought the intervention of Governor Golab Chand Kataria to cease the power of the NCHAC and take initiative for a speedy tribal by a first track court in Guwahati.

In a letter to Governor, Saikia said: “A sworn statement made in the District and Session Judge, Dima Hasao on July 27, where a former aide David Kemprai alias Miput Raijubng, has accused Debolal Gorlosa alias Daniel Dimasa of being the perpetrator/ mastermind in the murder of two then member of the NCHAC in 2007.”

“Both the victims Nindu Langthasa and Purnendu Langthasa were sons of former cabinet minister and Congress leader late Govinda Chandra Langthasa,” Saaikia said.

“David Kemprai, who seeks to turn approver for the state in the case, has stated that while Nindu Langthasa was personally killed by Debolal Gorlosa, Purnendu Langthasa was killed by a militant called Gelamala on the direct order of Debolal Gorlosa. He also mentioned that at the time of the extortion-related crime, Debolal Gorlosa was serving as Umrangso zone commander of the militant outfit DHD(J),” Saikia said in his letter.

“He further mentioned that Debolal Gorlosa also killed the personal security officer of one Prafulla Phonglo who was then a member of NCHAC and taken possession of the slain policeman’s carbine,” he said.

“A change of involvement in as many as three murder cases is bound to raise eyebrows even when it involves a common man. When it comes to the CEM of an Autonomous Council and victims were previous sitting members of the same Autonomous Council, it raises serious questions about the system which enables persons accused of multiple murders and open extortion to occupy positions of power in our body politic,” Saikia said.

“I would, therefore, like to request your Excellency, to use your discretionary power under the Sixth Schedule firstly to pave the way for the dissolution of the Autonomous Council since its chief now stands accused in a court iof law of cold-blooded murder. This apart, your excellency maya initiate steps for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ascertain details of the saga of blood and loot which has bedeviled the Dima Hasao district for a long time,” Saikia also said.

“Last but not least, the accused person needs to be arrested without any delay and the case needs to be conducted under the supervision of the Gauhati High Court to ensure a fast-track trial because the matter is already eleven years old,” Saikia added.

