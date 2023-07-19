Silchar: The mutilated body of Pinki Roy, a resident of Rangirkhari in Silchar, who had been missing for three days, was recovered on Tuesday in the Dwarbond area of Cachar. The incident triggered massive protests, with people alleging delay in the registration of the missing person report.
Pinki Roy had gone missing on Saturday, prompting her father to file a missing person report at the Rangirkhari police outpost on Sunday. The body was found in an under-construction house in Dwarbond after locals complained about a foul smell and initiated a search, sources said.
Local authorities were immediately notified, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Pinki’s family members staged a protest with her lifeless body at Rangirkhari Point in Silchar on Tuesday evening. The protest blocked one of the city’s main roads, and a substantial number of people joined in, demanding swift action from the police.
Protestors also raised allegations that the police had delayed the registration of the missing person report filed by Pinki’s father.
An angry mob reportedly vandalised a government vehicle at Rangirkhari Point, injuring the driver. As per locals, police resorted to blank firing and a lathi charge. Additionally, the police took custody of Pinki’s body for cremation.
The incident has shaken the community, highlighting the urgent need for a thorough investigation and prompt resolution of the case.
