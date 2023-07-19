Assam flood situation improves marginally, nearly 89,000 still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Tuesday though nearly 89,000 people across 16 districts are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.
The death toll in the flood this year so far has been eight, with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.
At least four major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at multiple locations.
Altogether 88,911 people in 16 districts, including Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Sivsagar, are still reeling under the deluge. Biswanath sub-division (independent) also remained affected.
Till Monday, the number of people suffering from the flood in 17 districts was 1,11,258.
Golaghat remained the worst-hit district with 32,815 people affected, followed by Dhemaji with 23,798 and Sivsagar with 17,733, the bulletin said.
As many as 2,333 flood-hit people are staying at 22 relief camps and another 39 relief distribution centres are also functional.
Various agencies, including district administrations, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, have been pressed into rescue operations with 582 people and 30 animals evacuated by boats in the last 24 hours, it said.
Twenty-nine medical teams have also been deployed for the affected people.
The Brahmaputra river is flowing over the red mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat, while the Disang has breached the danger level in Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou in Sivsagar and Buridihing in Khowang.
Crop areas of 2,922.47 hectares are also under the flood waters, the ASDMA bulletin said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Damage to roads has been reported from Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Morigaon and Tamulpur.
Erosion has also been reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nalbari districts.
A large portion of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district has been submerged with six forest camps also inundated, the ASDMA report said.
Also read | PSU banks in real danger of privatisation: AIBOC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 5-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Tripura CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque dies of cardiac arrest
- Congress hits back at Assam CM over his ‘India’ remarks
- Assam police apprehends 2 cattle smugglers from Jorabat
- Curfew relaxation removed in all valley districts ahead of rally
- Talking about eating less meat evokes emotional response: Study