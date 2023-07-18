New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the Gauhati High Court which had put on hold the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.
A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and S V Bhatti issued notices to Union Sports Ministry, Wrestling Federation of India, Assam Wrestling Association and others on a plea challenging the June 25 order of the high court.
The counsel appearing for petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, told the bench that a third party appeared before the high court on Sunday and got the matter stayed. He said the elections in the Wrestling Federation are getting delayed.
The bench then proceeded to issue notice and stayed the high court order.
The high court had on Monday fixed July 28 as the next date for hearing the petition, filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.
The WFI elections were to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association‘s (AWA) plea seeking right to participate in the election process.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI with voting rights but it was denied recognition by the national federation despite its Executive Committee recommending the same on November 15, 2014.
The Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls on June 25, the last date to submit names for the electoral college.
Also Read | Assam: 1 dead, 7 injured in clash between forest guards, alleged encroachers at wildlife sanctuary
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why northeast states must improve their business and export ecosystem
- Arunachal: Itanagar Zoo gets 2 Royal Bengal tigers, 3 gharials
- Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur
- Stronger roads from steel waste along India-China border in Arunachal: Jitendra Singh
- Assam: Gauhati HC order putting on hold WFI elections stayed
- NFR opens Khongsang station for movement of essential items to Manipur