Flood situation in Assam remains grim, around 1 lakh affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim as around 1 lakh people were affected by the deluge in 10 districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, over 98,800 people were affected due to the floods in Sonitpur, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Udalguri districts.
Golaghat was the worst hit with nearly 29,000 people affected, followed by Dhemaji (28,000) and Sivasagar (13,500), it added.
Nearly 1.08 lakh people were affected by the floods in 12 districts of the state on Saturday.
The administration has been operating 17 relief camps in two districts, where 2,941 people have taken shelter, and it is running 49 relief distribution centres in six districts.
At present, 371 villages are under water and 3,618.35 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.
Massive erosions have been witnessed in Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Udalguri and Tinsukia, it added.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Majuli districts.
The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat, while its tributary Dikhou was in spate in Sivasagar.
