Assam: Purabi Dairy opens milk parlour in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam’s cooperative brand ‘Purabi’ owned by West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), Guwahati, opened to public its new format milk parlour, with a contemporary look and feel, at its premises in Panjabari, Guwahati.
The parlour was inaugurated by Cooperation Minister, Nandita Gorlosa in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation Department, Maninder Singh. A cross section of producer representatives along with a cheering crowd was also present at the opening.
Designed with a modern look and layout, the new booth aims to cater to the needs of customers of all ages. Purabi Dairy also hopes that the in-shop cafe settings will go a long way in satisfying consumers on the go, the management informed.
“This new milk parlour is a step towards modernising our brand and making it more appealing to the youth of Assam. We are confident that this will help us increase our sales and reach out to more consumers,” WAMUL Managing Director Suresh Goyari said.
This particular parlour is a prototype supported by National Dairy Development Board under the scheme ‘Rejuvenation of Promising Producer Owned Institutions’. With support from the government of Assam and along with the Assam Agribusiness and Transformation Project (APART), WAMUL will be setting up many such milk booths and parlours in all the major urban agglomerations of Assam. The consumers can look forward to many such initiatives by Purabi Dairy in the near future.
According to a statement from Purabi Dairy, direct selling points of the booth will provide a much needed leverage to this Producers’ Owned Institution (POI) in increasing its business turnover by making available a multitude of milk and value added milk products.
WAMUL as a cooperative passes on more than 70% of its sales turnover to associated dairy farmers presently contributing around 65,000 kg of milk every day.
During FY 2022-23, WAMUL registered a sales turnover in excess of Rs. 200 crore. It aims to cross Rs. 300 crore in sales turnover in the current financial year by expanding its reach and diversifying into more value added products.
