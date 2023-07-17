Guwahati: As the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdowns worldwide, India witnessed the devastating consequences of halted services and rising unemployment rates, leading to social and economic crises.
Small businesses and farming industries, the backbones of the Indian economy, faced an accelerated downfall, exacerbating the challenges faced by millions of individuals.
However, in the midst of these hardships, one woman in the Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh district, Riku Dowarah, defied the odds and transformed her life through mushroom cultivation.
With her husband’s income, who is a daily wage labourer, falling short to sustain their family, Riku Dowarah found herself searching for additional employment opportunities.
Her younger son, who has Down Syndrome, required specialized care, further adding to their financial strain. As an active member of a local Self-Help Group (SHG) collective, Riku eagerly participated in income-generating activities at the household level and community mobilization programs.
It was during one such mobilization program conducted by Aide et Action within the locality that Riku discovered the Enterprise Promotion for Sustainable Development project (EP4SD).
Aide et Action offered training programs, and Riku decided to enroll herself in the ‘Mushroom Cultivation Program’ in October 2021, alongside members from her SHG and neighbouring groups.
The minimal investment costs and faster returns associated with mushroom cultivation made this training program an attractive opportunity for Riku.
However, Riku’s family initially disapproved, fearing that the venture would further burden their lives. Undeterred, Riku remained resolute in her decision and continued with the training. In the initial phase, she invested a modest amount of Rs 450 and earned Rs 1,000, which served as an encouraging sign to persevere.
Riku’s success story quickly gained traction, inspiring other women in the locality to explore similar income-generation avenues through training programs. Starting with just 250 grams of mushroom spawn, Riku has now cultivated over 40 kilograms to date. She earns a monthly profit ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.
With her earnings, Riku constructed a dedicated shed for mushroom production and diversified her livelihood activities by investing in two piglets and several goats.
Facilitated by Aide et Action, she obtained her Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification and the required trade license, branding her products under the name ‘Riku’s Mushroom.’
Expressing her gratitude, Riku Dowarah acknowledges Aide et Action for providing the training and guidance that empowered her to pursue her dreams. She stated, “I am extremely grateful to Aide et Action for providing the training and for guiding me on how to move ahead. I was always desperate to work and do something on my own but did not know how to go about it. But now I have the confidence, thanks to Aide et Action, to start other business activities with the earnings from my mushroom cultivation.”
Riku’s remarkable journey exemplifies the transformative power of training programs and the resilience of individuals in the face of adversity.
Aide et Action’s efforts continue to empower women like Riku and create sustainable livelihood opportunities, enabling them to rebuild their lives amidst the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
