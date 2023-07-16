Guwahati: Three Durand Cup Trophies were unveiled by Assam’s Sports and Youth Welfare minister, Nandita Gorlos, during a grand ceremony in Guwahati on Saturday.
Gen. R.P. Kalita General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, and other dignitaries were present during the unveiling of the trophies.
An official update informed that the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup football tournament is set to kick-off on August 4. Guwahati will be hosting nine matches, including a North-East derby between local side North-East United FC (NEUFC) and debutants Shillong Lajong.
All games, including one quarter-final knockout game, will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. The finals are scheduled for September 3 in Kolkata.
The three Trophies unique to the tournament are, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the resident of Shimla in 1904) and the President’s Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956).
The trophies were jointly flagged-off for a 15-city Trophy Tour on June 30 from Delhi. The tour has already covered the cities of Dehradun, Udhampur, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Karwar, Ezhimala and Kochi.
The other cities that the tour will cover include Kokrajhar, and Shillong. They will also reach Kathmandu and Dhaka, before flagging-into Kolkata, the venue of the finals.
“This time the Durand Cup will have 24 teams, up from 20 last time, including all 12 Indian Super League (ISL) sides. Service teams from neighbouring foreign countries of Bangladesh and Nepal, will also be participating in the legacy tournament, making foreign participation in the legendary tournament happening after a long gap of 27 years,” officials said.
The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia and is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. The tournament is a celebration of the rich history of football in India and is a great opportunity for young players to showcase their talent.
The 132nd Edition of the Durand Cup is sure to be a thrilling affair and is one that football fans across the country will be eagerly anticipating.
