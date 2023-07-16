Assam CM visits Ghaziabad to take stock of ‘world’s largest’ Lachit statue

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening took stock of the progress of work to build “the world’s largest” statue of legendary Ahom army general Lachit Barphukan at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Sarma had visited Ram Sutar Fine Arts Private Limited to oversee the progress of work to raise the 84-metre-high statue of the legendary warrior who had successfully halted the ever-expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb after defeating them in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Notably, the construction work began four months back and is expected to be completed in January next year. Around 150 artisans are currently working to complete the work by the scheduled time.

The statue of Barphukan is made up of bronze and steel structures weighing 95 tonnes.

The Assam government had entrusted the prestigious project to Padma Bhushan awardee veteran sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar.

Sarma appreciated the eminent sculptor for being so passionate about his work despite his ripe age of 98 years.

Later, taking to Twitter handle, Sarma wrote, “Today, I reviewed the progress of world’s largest statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan currently being built in Ghaziabad. We are honoured that veteran sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee, respected Ram Sutar ji is overseeing this effort. He has crafted some of the most iconic monuments in the country, including the Statue of Unity.”

Today I reviewed the progress of world’s largest statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan currently being built in Ghaziabad.



We are honoured that veteran sculptor & Padma Bhushan awardee, respected Ram Sutar ji is overseeing this effort. He has crafted some of the most iconic monuments… pic.twitter.com/D7gvYYWa4y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2023

Sutar designed the Statue of Unity, which is the world’s tallest statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet), exceeding the Spring Temple Buddha by 54 metres.

The state government went about in its mission to erect a giant statue of Lachit Barphukan following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build an imposing statue on the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of the great warrior in the national capital in November last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi, terming the valiant Ahom army general’s exploits a glorious chapter of the history of Assam.

Expressing his regard for the land of Assam, the Prime Minister had, during the function, said the valorous Lachit Borphukan played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam.

“Even though the Mughals had captured Guwahati, it was bravehearts like Lachit Barphukan who won independence from the clutches of tyrannical rulers of the Mughal empire. The act of valour shown by Lachit Barphukan at Saraighat was not just an example of unparalleled love for the motherland but he also had the power of uniting the entire Assam region where every citizen was ready to defend the motherland. Lachit Barphukan’s bravery and fearlessness is the identity of Assam,” the Prime Minister had remarked.

The Prime Minister has also released a book, Lachit Borphukan – Assam’s Hero who Halted the Mughals – on the occasion.

