Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open campus in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday signed an agreement with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) for setting up a campus in this northern eastern state.
The Maharashtra-based Central varsity will be functioning from a temporary campus in Guwahati for the time being, an official release said.
The MGAHV campus will engage in popularising and research of Hindi and other Indian languages.
MGAHV vice-chancellor, Rajnish Kumar Shukla, present on the occasion, said that a mass communication course in Assamese language will soon be launched in the Guwahati campus.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The MGHAV will also play a leading role in utilisation of artificial intelligence in Assamese and other Indian languages, he added.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, state Education department advisor Nanigopal Mahanta and other top officials were also present on the occasion, the release said.
Also Read | Take Assam’s help to arrest kingpins of illegal coal mining: Meghalaya HC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi
- Arunachal to get three Doppler Radar stations soon: Rijiju
- Clothes worth over Rs 14 lakh seized by BSF in Meghalaya
- BJP will win 350 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha election: Tripura CM
- Manipur violence: Meitei Christians to stage protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya to open campus in Guwahati