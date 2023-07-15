Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized

Guwahati: Two persons were arrested after suspected smuggled gold bars worth about Rs 34 lakh were seized from their possession here, a police officer said on Saturday.
The gold, which was seized during a special operation on Friday, is suspected to have been brought illegally from Bangladesh through Meghalaya, he said.
The officer said that an operation was launched by the Special Task Force in the city on Friday, based on specific information about a gold smuggling deal.
“Our team had followed a car coming from Meghalaya and the driver was spotted exchanging packages with a person on a motorbike near Lokhra area of Guwahati. We could not apprehend the biker then as he managed to escape due to traffic.
“But our team intercepted the car some distance away from where the transaction had taken place,” he said.
Cash of Rs 22.70 lakh was seized from the car, with the driver leading the STF personnel to the rented house of the man on the bike in Guwahati.
“When we reached the house, we found that he was in the process of melting the gold bars taken from the car earlier in the house. The driver of the car and the man on the motorbike has been arrested,” the officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The gold seized weighed 585 gm and is valued at about Rs 34 lakh, he said.
The police officer said the gold is suspected to have been smuggled from Bangladesh and brought to Guwahati via Meghalaya as such instances are known to have happened in the past also.
“We have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter,” he said.
Also Read | Mizoram claims 62 villages along Assam border located within its territory
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: ACHIK urges CM to declare Tura as ‘Winter Capital’
- Tripura Tribal body demands scrapping of ST status for religious minorities
- Assam: Two held, smuggled gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh seized
- Assam: National conference on transforming nursing edu held
- Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested
- India records 54 new Covid infections; active cases at 1,408