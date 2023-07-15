Assam: Explosives seized in Cachar district, one arrested

Guwahati: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Assam Police, successfully intercepted a consignment of explosives in the Cachar district of Assam on Thursday evening. The consignment included 400 gelatin sticks and 400 detonators.

An operation was launched based on specific intelligence provided by intelligence agencies about the movement of a substantial quantity of explosives.

“The security forces intercepted the consignment near Kalain village and arrested one individual who was found to be in possession of the explosives,” an official said.

The individual has been handed over to the Kalain Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The successful interception of the consignment of explosives is a major success for the security forces and has foiled illegal attempts to disturb the existing peaceful chord between people in the region, it claimed.

The joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Assam Police underscores the importance of coordinated actions in safeguarding our communities. According to the AR, there an unwavering commitment of the security forces to maintain public safety, promote peace, and prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.

