Bhutan releasing water from Kurichu dam; Assam dists on alert: Himanta

Guwahati: Excess water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan is being released since Friday morning and the district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With an improvement in the weather conditions in the upstream neighbouring country since Thursday, the amount of released water may not be huge, the chief minister said.
“This morning, the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water. The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow,”Sarma wrote on Twitter.
The situation is being closely monitored, he said.
The chief minister also shared the Baksa District Disaster Management Authority data on water levels of four major downstream rivers to be impacted by water release by Bhutan.
According to the data, water levels of Beki, Mora Pagladia, Kaldia and Pahumara are below the danger level, with the first two recording a falling trend in the level.
The Pahumara river is maintaining a steady water level, while the Kaldia is showing a rising trend.
Sarma had said on Friday that the Royal Government of Bhutan had informed the northeastern state of the release of excess water from the Kurichu hydropower plant.
Accordingly, district administrations in downstream areas had been alerted to remain vigilant and assist the people in all possible ways in case of any need, he said.
According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, till Friday evening seven people have been killed in floods in the state this year .
Over 41,000 people in ten districts remained affected to date, with more than 2,700 people taking shelter in 12 relief camps in five districts.
