Assam: Rice research institutes ARRI, NRRI sign MoU for collaborative study

Guwahati: Assam Rice Research Institute (ARRI) under Assam Agricultural University (AAU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Thursday for the development of joint scientific collaborative research, scientific technologies, publications and academics between both the institutes.

The MoU was signed by Dr AK Nayak, director, ICAR-NRRI, Cuttack and Dr Mrinal Saikia, director of research (i/c), AAU in the presence of Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, vice chancellor, AAU and Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia, chief scientist, ARRI.

“This collaboration between ARRI and NRRI is one of a kind and it shall bring about the generation and promotion of several new technologies/ varieties, high impact scientific publications arising from collaborative work between both institutes,” said an official of ARRI. It will also help in the exchange of rice germplasm between both the institutes, he added.

The MoU also includes students and faculty/resource person exchange programmes, participation of the faculty members, students and research scholars in the courses, conferences, seminars, etc. and also the organisation of joint academic programmes between the institutes.

ARRI is one of the premier institutes under the administrative control of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) that principally researches rice. The institute plays a key role in the development of high-yielding rice varieties that are popular across the state.

So far, the institute has developed more than 45 high-yielding rice varieties which include popular varieties like Ranjit, Ranjit-Sub-1, Bahadur, Bahadur-Sub-1, Gitesh, Luit, Kapilee, Disang, Numoli, Shraboni, Dholi and so on.

In 2021, ARRI developed a high-yielding purple rice variety namely Labanya which is diabetic-friendly, easy to cook and is high in antioxidants and fibre.

Apart from that, the institute also collects and maintains around 7,000 germplasm of different categories out of which around 3,000 are indigenous rice cultivars. The institute was established on November 26, 1923, and is celebrating its centenary this year.

Cuttack based NRRI, on the other hand, is a pioneer institute of ICAR under Crop Science Division that primarily carries out research on rice crops on both conventional and frontier areas for the benefit of rice growers/producers and traders across the country.

The MoU between ARRI and NRRI aims to help in the development of new technologies and varieties for the benefit of rice farmers in Assam and the country, an official stated.

