Assam: Rice research institutes ARRI, NRRI sign MoU for collaborative study

Guwahati: Assam Rice Research Institute (ARRI) under Assam Agricultural University (AAU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Thursday for the development of joint scientific collaborative research, scientific technologies, publications and academics between both the institutes.
The MoU was signed by Dr AK Nayak, director, ICAR-NRRI, Cuttack and Dr Mrinal Saikia, director of research (i/c), AAU in the presence of Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, vice chancellor, AAU and Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia, chief scientist, ARRI.
“This collaboration between ARRI and NRRI is one of a kind and it shall bring about the generation and promotion of several new technologies/ varieties, high impact scientific publications arising from collaborative work between both institutes,” said an official of ARRI. It will also help in the exchange of rice germplasm between both the institutes, he added.
The MoU also includes students and faculty/resource person exchange programmes, participation of the faculty members, students and research scholars in the courses, conferences, seminars, etc. and also the organisation of joint academic programmes between the institutes.
ARRI is one of the premier institutes under the administrative control of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) that principally researches rice. The institute plays a key role in the development of high-yielding rice varieties that are popular across the state.
So far, the institute has developed more than 45 high-yielding rice varieties which include popular varieties like Ranjit, Ranjit-Sub-1, Bahadur, Bahadur-Sub-1, Gitesh, Luit, Kapilee, Disang, Numoli, Shraboni, Dholi and so on.
In 2021, ARRI developed a high-yielding purple rice variety namely Labanya which is diabetic-friendly, easy to cook and is high in antioxidants and fibre.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Apart from that, the institute also collects and maintains around 7,000 germplasm of different categories out of which around 3,000 are indigenous rice cultivars. The institute was established on November 26, 1923, and is celebrating its centenary this year.
Cuttack based NRRI, on the other hand, is a pioneer institute of ICAR under Crop Science Division that primarily carries out research on rice crops on both conventional and frontier areas for the benefit of rice growers/producers and traders across the country.
The MoU between ARRI and NRRI aims to help in the development of new technologies and varieties for the benefit of rice farmers in Assam and the country, an official stated.
Also Read | Assam supports UCC, wants to ban polygamy: CM Himanta
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi
- Tripura Assembly: Porn video episode sent to ethics committee
- 12 lakh houses constructed in Assam under PMAY-G in last 7 yrs: Himanta
- Tripura: Human skull found in waterbody of Tripureswari temple
- PM Modi conferred with France’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
- Assam: Rice research institutes ARRI, NRRI sign MoU for collaborative study