12 lakh houses constructed in Assam under PMAY-G in last 7 yrs: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that 12 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) have been constructed in the state in the last seven years.
He claimed that of the 12 lakh houses constructed during the BJP rule in the state, 8.39 lakh have been built in the last two years during his tenure as the chief minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target of constructing 19.10 lakh houses till 2024, and of those, 12.43 lakh have been constructed, Sarma said at a function of the ‘Griha Pravesh’ programme for three lakh beneficiaries.
“The state government has been taking all measures to give shape to the prime minister’s vision of ensuring housing for all by 2024 and is implementing the provisions of PMAY (Grameen) in letter and spirit,” he said.
In the last three months, 3.06 lakh houses under PMAY-G have been completed, he said.
The beneficiaries are being provided with an amount of Rs 1.30 lakh each in three installments in direct bank transfer as per provisions of the scheme.
“We have set the target of completing houses for another 6.6 lakh families by February next year. Once these houses are completed, another one lakh houses will be constructed annually under the the Chief Minister’s Awas Yojana,” Sarma said.
The total expenditure incurred by both the central and state governments for constructing the houses was Rs 14,550 crore.
