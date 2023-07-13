Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that turmoil, strife and instability were now things of the past in the state, which is witnessing all-round development.
Statistics prove that Assam has been making rapid strides on all fronts since 2014 and it is likely to dislodge Punjab as the 16th largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) within two years, Sarma said at a FICCI event here.
There has been a considerable increase in the state’s public and capital expenditure, as well, he said.
The tourism sector in Assam has also witnessed unprecedented growth in the past couple of years, and trends indicate that the state would register its name as “one of the top 15 states on all fronts in the near future”, Sarma said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The chief minister said his government has taken several steps to create an industry-friendly ecosystem, and efforts are on to bring in a customised policy, which would take into consideration specific needs and requirements of industries on a case-by-case basis.
Also read | Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta
- How your favourite things can boost your wellbeing
- Sikkim: Ex-CM Chamling records statement in a case lodged by woman
- Tripura to survey turtles at Kalyan Sagar Lake
- Gunmen try to abduct off-duty police personnel in Manipur
- Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3