Guwahati: Assam has been witnessing a never-before-seen spell of peace, progress and prosperity on all fronts since 2014, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while referring to the turmoil, strife and instability in the state as things of the past.

Sarma said this while addressing a delegation of the national executive committee meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), being held for the first time in Assam since the establishment of the industry body in 1927.

Addressing the interactive session held at Hotel Radisson Blu on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed his gratitude towards FICCI for choosing Guwahati as the location for its national executive committee meeting.

“Holding of events such as this would go a long way in realising the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state and the rest of the Northeast,” the chief minister stated.

“FICCI choosing Guwahati as the location to hold its Executive Committee Meeting is also an indication that the largest city in the Northeast is now the fulcrum of growth in the region,” he said while exuding confidence that such a trend would aid in the upward economic growth trajectory that the state has been following for the past few years.

“Statistics prove that Assam has been making rapid strides on all fronts,” the chief minister said, adding that within a period of two years, Assam is likely to dislodge Punjab as the 16th largest State in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“There has been a considerable increase in the state’s public and capital expenditures,” he stated.

“The state’s tourism sector has also witnessed unprecedented levels of growth in the past couple of years,” the chief minister said, adding that such trends indicate that Assam would definitely register its name as one of the top 15 states on all fronts in the near future.

Speaking about initiatives that the Assam government has undertaken to create an industry-friendly ecosystem in the state, the chief minister said that work is underway to bring in a customised industrial policy that would take into consideration specific needs and requirements of industries on a case-by-case basis, which would be a departure from the current policy of one-size-fits-all.

Sarma also spoke about the government’s initiatives aimed at bringing transparency in the governance process, adding that these actions have also benefitted the industrial sector too.

He further hoped that leading industrialists and industrial houses of the country would make the best use of the opportunities offered by a new and resurgent Assam.

