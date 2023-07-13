Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3

Guwahati: In a significant moment for the nation and the scientific community of Assam, accomplished Assamese scientist Chayan Dutta will oversee the launch control operations of the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chayan Dutta is an alumnus of Tezpur University and is currently working as a Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space.

The Command and Data Handling subsystem is essentially the “brains” of the orbiter and controls all spacecraft functions.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Dutta said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community”.

