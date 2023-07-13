Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3

Guwahati: In a significant moment for the nation and the scientific community of Assam, accomplished Assamese scientist Chayan Dutta will oversee the launch control operations of the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Chayan Dutta is an alumnus of Tezpur University and is currently working as a Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space.
The Command and Data Handling subsystem is essentially the “brains” of the orbiter and controls all spacecraft functions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14.
Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Dutta said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community”.
Also Read | Assam: How this woman farmer doubled her agriculture production
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Turmoil, instability things of past, Assam witnessing all-round progress: Himanta
- How your favourite things can boost your wellbeing
- Sikkim: Ex-CM Chamling records statement in a case lodged by woman
- Tripura to survey turtles at Kalyan Sagar Lake
- Gunmen try to abduct off-duty police personnel in Manipur
- Assam scientist to lead the launch control of Chandrayaan-3