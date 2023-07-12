Guwahati: Following strong opposition from students, the administrative authorities at Gauhati University have cancelled the previously announced hike in the application fees for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses. They have also decided to refund students who had already paid the applications fees.

The application fee amounts for the PhD and BEd courses became twice as much as they were before the Covid pandemic, surpassing the fees for the country’s top-rated PhD institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

The PhD application fees were increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 this year. It might be noted that the application fee for various categories of students is Rs 800 at IISc, Bengaluru, and Rs 300 at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

“The students who have paid the application fee for one subject Rs 300 will be refunded and for two subjects Rs 1000 will be refunded,” an official notification from Gauhati University stated.

Meanwhile the University’s vice-chancellor has approved the proposal for a reduction of the application fee for the entrance examinations of PhD and BEd, 2023.

According to the new fee structure, an applicant will now have to pay Rs 1,700 to apply for the PhD entrance test for one subject. Those applying for two subjects will have to pay Rs 3,000. In addition, the revised application fee for BEd is Rs 1700.

