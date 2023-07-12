GUWAHATI: A Dimasa student group has demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the creation of a new assembly constituency, namely Khaspur (to be reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community), the capital of ancient Hidimba Kingdom in Assam’s Barak Valley.

Khaspur is located 25km from Silchar town.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Demanding the creation of the Khaspur constituency comprising some tribal-dominated areas of the existing three assembly constituencies, Cachar District Committee of All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) through Cachar district commissioner in Silchar on July 10.

In the 16th century, a divine Hindu kingdom was set up by the rules of the Kachari Kingdom and named Hidimba and its kings were known as Hidimbesavar.

When the Kachari King Suradarpa Narayan set himself to recognise the people and improve the capital, brick-built palaces and temples were constructed in different parts of Khaspur. It is said that the demoness Hirimba, whom the second Pandava Bhima married, resided in this place.

The last of the Kachari Kings, Raja Gobind Chandra, was assassinated by a group of seditious persons with the help of some of his personal attendants on April 24, 1830, at Haritikar. In the absence of natural heirs, his territory lapsed to the British under the terms of an agreement executed in 1826.

“Reservation of an assembly seat for the ST community is a long-standing demand of the community. In the peace accord jointly signed with DHD(N) and DHD(J) on October 4, 2012, and lastly the peace accord signed with DNLA on April 27, 2023, had also mentioned such a constituency,” ADSU-CDC president Dwipyijyoti Barman and secretary Upansish barman said in the memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Barak Valley is one of the most populous regions of the state with a sizeable population of ST people. According to an estimate, more than 22 tiny tribal communities have been living in different parts of the three districts of Barak Valley.

“However, the valley has no representation from the ST community due to which they have been deprived of due share of representation in the assembly. The ST population in Barak Valley is significant, making up about 12 to 13 per cent of the total population. This means that the ST communities have a significant role in the Valley’s development and we deserve to have a voice in the decision-making process,” the memorandum said.

“An ST reserved seat would allow the ST communities to elect a representative who understands their needs and concerns. This would help to ensure that the ST community’s interests are represented in the state assembly,” they said in the memorandum.

“A constituency for STs can be created the limiting the areas dominated by tribal population. We demand at least one seat for ST in Barak Valley to be given for the voice of the deprived community. This would ensure that the Valley’s ST community is properly represented in the state assembly,” they also said.

The student body demanded some areas for the creation of the new constituency Khaspur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

They include Barkhola GP, Subong GP, Hatichera GP, Chandranethpir GP, Boro Rampur GP, Dalu GP and its adjoining areas under Barkhola Development Block; Tikalpar GP, Khaspur GP, Madhura GP, Joypur-Langlachera GP, Koomber GP, Harinagar GP, Baladhan-Kanakpur GP, Kanakpur-Dalaicherra GP, Barthal-Thailu GP and its adjoining areas under Udharbond Development Block; Dighli-Bahadurpur GP, Fulertal GP, Lakhinagar GP and its adjoining areas under Lakhipur constituency, in the map of the new constituency.

“If the demand for an ST reserved seat in Barak Valley is not accepted, it will lead to unrest in the region. The ST community in Barak Valley is already feeling marginalized and discriminated. It is important for the government to decide in this regard,” they said in the memorandum.

The remains of the last Dimasa kingdom at Khaspur are yet to be preserved even as the site can be developed into an important tourist hotspot.

During the start of the Dimasa rule, Dimapur used to be the capital of the kingdom, which was later moved to Maibang (now in Dima Hasao district) in Assam before finally being moved to Khaspur (locally known as Rajbari, meaning the King’s palace) in Cachar district.

Khaspur clearly reflects the rich cultural heritage of Assam and the main relics include the sun gate, lion gate, king’s temple and main gate.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The lack of infrastructure and negligence drove this majestic palace into oblivion.

Rani Chandrabha Hasnu Park, named after a Kachari queen and also located in the area, is also uncared for.

According to date, Kachari king Tamradhaja’s kingdom was invaded by the most powerful Ahom king, Rudra Singha, in December 1706.

Defeated by the Ahom king, Tamradhaja fled south to Khaspur.

The Kachari princes settled in the plains of Cachar with their court at Khaspur. It was originally named the Hirimba kingdom in memory of Hirimba, the wife of the Pandava Bhima, who was said to have resided in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

King Suradarpa Narayan constructed brick palaces and temples in different parts of Khaspur.

Also Read | Assam: Heroin worth Rs 16 crore seized near Guwahati, one arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









