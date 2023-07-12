Assam: Committee to validate caste certificates for Ahom community members

Guwahati: Assam’s minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday held a meeting in Guwahati regarding the formation of a committee to verify the authenticity of caste certificates of persons from the Ahom community.
During the meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the representatives of 4 organisations from the Ahom community urged Hazarika to ensure the rights of the Ahoms.
Addressing the issue, the minister informed that a new committee to address the matter would be formed after discussions with the representatives.
Making the announcement of the proposal for a new committee he said, “We addressed the challenges faced in issuing caste certificates to the Ahom community and discussed potential solutions.”
He further said, “This society will work towards resolving these issues with Cabinet approval in the coming days. We remain optimistic that this step will facilitate the Ahom community in obtaining their caste certificates.”
It was decided during the meeting that the committee would comprise members selected by representatives of the Ahom organisations, who will be empowered with the right to verify the credibility of the applications for caste certificate, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Underlining the importance of the challenges faced by the members of the Ahom community, the minister said that to expedite the process, the new committee would be required to register under the Societies Registration Act, 1960 and a proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval of the same.
The minister hoped that the process of handing out caste certificates for the Ahom community would be seamless and fair in the near future.
The meeting was attended by Binita Pegu, secretary, state Department of Tribal Affairs (plains), Kulashree Nath, director, Welfare of SC, and other senior officials of the concerned department.
Also Read | Assam: Pact inked to improve maternal, child health in Kamrup
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Poverty is linked to poorer brain development – but reading can help counteract it
- HYC demands implementation of ILP in Meghalaya
- Nenthok adds golden touch to Arunachal’s campaign at Junior Boxing Nationals
- Sikkim: Gurung community announces Rs 1 lakh for evidence in Padam Gurung’s death case
- Manipur: Naga students’ body opposes Uniform Civil Code
- Mizoram: Myanmar national sentenced to 10 years RI for smuggling heroin