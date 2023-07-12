Guwahati: Vaginal, menstrual, and reproductive health issues have become a significant concern affecting women in Northeast India. A survey conducted by Gynoveda in the eight states of Northeast India, with a participation of more than 500 respondents, revealed that 98% of women from this region have either been affected or are currently grappling with these health challenges, further highlighting the need for comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions in the region.

The issues can be broadly categorised into menstrual health issues and vaginal health issues. 55% of the respondents suffer from menstrual health issues, and the most prevalent issue is Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD), affecting 36% of women. PCOD is a hormonal disorder that can lead to irregular periods, fertility problems, and other complications. Another common menstrual health problem is Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), experienced by 12% of women. PMS refers to a combination of physical and emotional symptoms occurring before menstruation.

In terms of vaginal health, Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder (PID) affects 24% of women. PID is an infection of the reproductive organs that can cause pelvic pain, infertility, and other complications. Candidiasis, a fungal infection commonly known as a yeast infection, affects 18% of women in the region.

Further dissecting the survey findings, 56% of women from North East suffer from or have suffered from menstrual health issues, and 42% of women suffer from or have suffered from vaginal health issues. The survey saw the participation of 85%of women above the age of 35 years and 15% below the age of 35 years.

Decoding vaginal health:

Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder (PID) is characterised by a clear, watery white discharge occurring on non-menstrual days, while candidiasis, or yeast infection, is marked by a thick, curdy discharge on non-menstrual days. Women who experience either of these abnormal vaginal discharges may also suffer from lower abdominal pain, discomfort, vaginal itching, and social embarrassment. Ayurveda understands the root cause of these menstrual and vaginal disorders and provides a permanent solution for the same.

Vishal Gupta, Founder Gynoveda, who co-developed the period test along with the doctors, shared, “This is the largest menstrual and vaginal health survey conducted by any Indian brand. It has been thoughtfully designed to enable women to provide data about their intimate health in a private and confidential manner. This survey enables us to develop authentic and accessible Ayurvedic solutions to help women gain freedom from these problems.”

