The Srikona Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles, operating under the supervision of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 24 soap cases filled with heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crore on Monday. The operation also led to the arrest of 4 individuals involved in the smuggling activity.
The Assam Rifles team found the smugglers attempting to transport drugs from Manipur to Assam, taking advantage of the geographical proximity between the two states, a press release stated.
The seized narcotics and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal proceedings, the release informed.
Drug trafficking remains a grave concern in the Northeast region due to its close proximity to the notorious Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, known as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’, have continued their unwavering efforts against narco-terrorism, which acts as a catalyst for insurgency in the area.
Assam Rifles plans to continue to combat drug-fueled insurgency in the region and contribute to the “goal of preventing the youth from falling prey to the drug menace”, the release stated.
