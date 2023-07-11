Amingaon: In a bid to strengthen the Maternal Health programme and Child Health Care in the district, Kamrup District Administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North East Transmission Company Limited (NETC) for procurement of Bio-Medical instrument and equipment for 12 delivery points including district hospitals and First Referral Units (FRU) among others.
The MoU was signed by Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup on behalf of Kamrup District Administration and Anil Raghunath Sah, Deputy General Manager on behalf of NETC.
Under this MoU worth Rs. 32,85,100, the NETC will assist for procurement of Bio-Medical instruments and equipment for 12 delivery points of the government hospitals under the district to strengthen the Maternal Health Programme including Child Health care.
The agreement shall remain in force for six months from the date of release of first installment by NETC, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the provisions of the agreement which may be extended through a mutually agreed amendment of the agreement.
Notably, the Kamrup District Administration has taken proactive steps to encourage the corporate sector in the district to take up projects in the socio-economic sector, especially for improvement in the health and education sectors by strengthening the existing infrastructure for the benefit of the economically weaker section.
Signing the MoU, the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup accorded special thanks and gratitude to the officials of the NETC for the much-needed boost to the Health Care Sector especially maternal health care and child health care.
This step of NETC under its CSR initiative would enhance the programme of Maternal Health Care and Child Health Care of the district, the Deputy Commissioner said.
The District Development Commissioner, Kamrup Norshing Bey, Assistant Commissioner, Monika Borgohain, Engineer In-Charge(Projects), NETC, Niranjan Rabha, were present at the time of signing of the MoU.
