Guwahati: The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), DRDO, Tezpur organised an “Exhibition-cum-Interaction Session” at the Hem Baruah Hall in Tezpur on Assam on Saturday showcasing products and technologies developed by DRL-DRDO to school and college students, among others.
With the theme “Growth of Defence R&D Ecosystem – Way to Atmnirbharta”, accomplishments in the field of defence research and development were highlighted at the event which was held as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to showcase the achievements of the Government of India for the last 9 years.
The occasion was graced by Deba Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district as the Chief Guest.
Dr. S.K. Deuri, Director of LGBRIMH, Tezpur, and Sandeep Khosla, DIG ITBP, Tezpur, were also present as Guests of Honour. Besides, officers from 4 corps, Air Force Station 11 wings Tezpur, ITBP Tezpur, and SSB frontier HQ Tezpur also attended the event with great enthusiasm.
Director, DRL, Dr Dev Vrat Kamboj, provided a brief overview of DRL Tezpur’s role and achievements, including its core competencies in vector control, water quality amelioration, pharmaceutical technology, bio-prospecting, high altitude agriculture, and bio-waste management.
Mishra addressed the esteemed gathering, expressing appreciation for the role of DRDO as a whole and DRL Tezpur in particular, towards nation-building.
He showed keen interest in DRL’s developed products and technologies, such as Capsispray, Capsigranade, High altitude Biodigesters, and Water Purification technologies.
He commended DRL’s R&D work, which provides technological solutions for the benefit of army personnel deployed in the challenging terrains of North East India.
Various schools from Tezpur, along with a team from NCC 5 Assam Battalion attended the event.
