Silchar: A 55-year-old man from Bangladesh’s Habiganj district, who was missing for the past seven years and found in India’s Tripura a few months ago, was repatriated to his native country via the India-Bangladesh international border at Sutarkandi in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.
The man, identified as Sampad Ranjan Roy, was working as a professor at a college in Bangladesh and reportedly suffering from some mental illness.
A resident of Shyamprasad Road in Karimganj town, Ajoy Kumar Roy, who is Sampad’s cousin brother, said Sampad went missing in Bangladesh around seven years ago and that his picture and videos were seen by his family members on Facebook after which they came to know that Sampad was in India (Tripura).
Sampad’s family members then contacted Ajoy and then he contacted an organisation called Robin Hood Army, which contacted some people in Tripura and found out about Sampad’s whereabouts.
“The members of the organisation thereafter went to Tripura in April and found Sampad at Sanicherra in North Tripura district. Sampad was later brought to Karimganj and his treatment was done at my house,” Ajoy said.
Kamalendu Roy, who hails from Juri upazila in Bangladesh’s Moulvibazar district and is Sampad’s brother, said Sampad had been missing for years and they had lost all hopes about seeing him again after all their attempts to find him went futile.
Sampad’s whereabouts were found in April and he was sent back to his home on Saturday. “We are very happy. We want to thank both the Bangladesh and India governments for the same,” Kamalendu said.
On Saturday morning, security officials took Sampad to Sutarkandi at the Indo-Bangladesh international border, about 65km from Silchar, following which he was handed over to Bangladesh security personnel after completion of necessary legal formalities.
It was, however, not clear whether Sampad had come to India legally or illegally.
Indian (Karimganj) officials did not comment anything when newsmen asked them about it on Saturday when he was being sent back to Bangladesh. Sampad, too, could not reply to the queries owing to his mental issues.
