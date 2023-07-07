After a video of hundreds of birds dying due to poisoning in Assam took social media by storm, the forest department has sent samples of carcasses for forensic analysis.

Nagar Ali and Sagar Ali, suspected to have mixed poison with paddy in their fields in Jania village in Barpeta district on June 26, have also been identified, according to local media. Action will be taken against the perpetrators in accordance with the law, the report added.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The mass deaths of birds caught public attention after Aayush Garg, an environmental enthusiast and conservationist, uploaded a video on social media to highlight the issue.

The birds, identified as spotted doves, are found abundantly in the region. The species is native to India and Asia.

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, the secretary general and chief executive officer of Aaranyak, a local non-profit, “It is very unfortunate to learn about this large-scale loss of birds due to poisoning. I appeal to village heads and village defence patrol groups to come forward to initiate basic awareness among villagers. I would also like to request district administration and forest officials to take action as per legal provisions to bring culprits to justice.”

According to the video, the alleged poisoning was done to prevent the birds from consuming the crops. “Rice is a common crop grown during the season and consuming the harvest is a natural phenomenon. However, the suspects took the extreme step of poisoning the crops which the birds consumed and died,” Talukdar told Down To Earth.

The environment enthusiast in the video is seen appealing to the farmers, expressing concerns about the mass killings and requesting them to stop taking such extreme steps. He also urged government authorities to intervene in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Birds play an important role in the ecosystem. They control pests of various kinds by consuming them and also feed on rodents that harm the standing crops,” he explained. They also assist in pollination and regeneration of many plant species that are consumed by humans, he added.

“The foraging behaviours assist in seed dispersal to wide geographic ranges, bringing diversity and making agricultural landscapes healthier,” Talukdar said.

The presence of birds in crop fields creates a balanced ecosystem, promotes biodiversity and minimises crop losses in an organic and natural way. “Protecting bird populations ensures resilience in agriculture and increases productivity in the system, thereby enabling food security,” Talukdar added.

This article is written by Himanshu Nitnaware and is republished from DownToEarth. Read the original article here.

Also Read | How interviewing cattle grazers led to a new bird recorded in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









