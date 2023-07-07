Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has intensified its investigation to identify and trace miscreants involved in an inter-state drugs racket.
Based on reliable source information regarding the movement of inter-state drugs peddlers in Guwahati, an operation was earlier conducted during the wee hours of June 25 by the STF team under DIG (STF), Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
During the operation undertaken at Kamrup’s Hajo, the police team moved after one Toyota Fortuner vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01/DT 2876, during which the said vehicle tried to escape from the police by speeding up on a hilly road towards Poa Mecca.
Despite the effort to escape from police, the vehicle lost control and fell off the road, about 100-150 feet downhill.
The STF team retrieved the vehicle from the foothills and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. During the search, 100 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing 1.280 kilograms, were recovered.
A search around the site of the accident also led to the arrest of one drug peddler identified as Md Dilwar Hussain.
That morning, another operation was conducted at a rented house located in Jalukbari’s Pragjyotish Nagar where two Manipuris, identified as Md Abdul Kalam and Md Mustakin, were apprehended from the house. The police also recovered 765 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 65 packets along with one Maruti Suzuki vehicle used by the alleged drug peddlers.
In this regard, a case vide STF PS case number 04/2023 under Sections 21(c)/29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) was registered for investigation.
Subsequently, during the course of investigation, a search operation was carried out on July 1, in which another 40 soap boxes containing 487 grams of suspected heroin concealed in a secret chamber of the fortuner vehicle was recovered.
On July 5, a search operation was carried out in a house located at Pragjyotish Nagar, Guwahati, where the STF team recovered and seized 2088 bottles of banned ‘Spasmo Proxyvon’ from the house.
“Further investigation of the case is underway with concerted efforts being made to identify and trace the miscreants involved in the inter-state drugs racket,” an official statement said.
A Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police conducted an operation here and arrested a man involved in activities relating to fake Indian currency notes (FICN) near the ISBT bypass on Wednesday evening.
Official sources said on Thursday, acting upon a source input developed by DIG (STF) of Assam, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an operation was conducted during which a person identified as Md Sahanoor Islam (28), involved in illegal activities relating to fake Indian currency notes (FICN), was apprehended.
“Further, after spot interrogation, search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahomgaon here, from where bundles of photocopied Indian currency notes (of 500 denomination) and bundles of blank white paper of size and shape of Indian currency notes (of 500 denomination) were recovered,” a statement said.
“Investigation so far reveals that the accused is a cheater who lures people by providing double the amount of FICN against original Indian currency notes. The modus operandi of the cheater is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging the notes. Investigation reveals also that the accused has been in this illegal business for long and that there are more people in his gang,” the statement said.
A case (number 05/2023) has been registered under Sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) of IPC at STF police station in this connection following which Sahanoor Islam was arrested.
A Maruti Brezza vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-EK-5644, used by the arrested accused person along with four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were recovered from the possession of the arrested person.
Further investigation is on to identify and arrest the co-accused persons.
