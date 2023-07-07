Assam: Noted Assamese actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia passes away at 39

Guwahati: Noted Assamese actor and theatre artist Bijoy Sankar Saikia breathed his last at the age of 39 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Tezpur on Friday.
He is the son of veteran Assamese actor and playwright Uday Sankar Saikia.
Saikia gained popularity among the masses acting in a number of Assamese movies and daily soaps. Besides, being an actor he was also a well known theatre artist.
The actor also enacted various roles in a number of plays and directed them too.
Bijoy Sankar Saikia’s recent release was the Assamese movie ‘Dr. Bezbaruah -2, which featured Adil Hussain, Zubin Garg, and Siddharth Nipon Goswami.
He was one of the founder members of the Tezpur-based cultural group ‘Nakhyatra’.
