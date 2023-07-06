Guwahati: Altogether 1,100 cadres of eight Adivasi rebel outfits who had signed a peace agreement with the central and Assam governments formally deposited their arms to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.
The representatives of each outfit deposited their arms at a ceremony here.
These groups have been on ceasefire since 2016.
More than 300 arms, including AK series rifles, light machine guns and other weapons, and 200 of these were displayed at the venue of the surrender ceremony.
The office-bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council also took oath on the occasion.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Council was formed as a part of the peace agreement signed by the groups by the Centre and the Assam government in September last year to ensure rehabilitation of the cadres who were living in designated camps since 2016.
The outfits are All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), AANLA (FG), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), BCF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC) and Adivasi People’s Army (APA).
Also Read | Assam to request IOA for hosting national games in 2025 or 2027
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death
- Meghalaya mulling ‘climate museum’ to sensitise people
- Sikkim celebrates 88th birthday of the Dalai Lama, CM assures his visit
- Meghalaya: CM says NGT ban on illegal coal mining ‘sudden’
- Indian student in Australia buried alive by jilted lover for revenge
- 1,100 cadres of eight Adivasi outfits deposit arms in Assam