Guwahati: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of the Indian Railways, has invited bids for leasing out 36,458.18 Sqm of Railway Land at Naliapool Railway Colony in Dibrugarh. The reserve price for the land is Rs 31 Crores.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes.

The total area of the colony is 50,113.54 Sqm out of which 36,458.18 Sqm will be leased out for Residential cum Commercial Development for 99 years. The balance area of 11,944.49 Sqm is to be utilized for redevelopment of existing Railway Colony (168 Units Quarters) at Naliapool Colony Dibrugarh.

The site is situated in the heart of the city and falls within the Dibrugarh Municipal area. It is well-connected with the Assam Trunk Road through Durga Bari Road.

The online pre-bid meeting was conducted on June 16 at Dibrugarh. Many local and National Level Developers attended the pre-bid meeting, and had their queries answered. The last date for submission of e-bid is July 26 till 3PM.

Dibrugarh is an industrial city in Upper Assam, which is situated 435 kms away from the state capital of Guwahati known for its sprawling tea gardens. It serves as the headquarters of Dibrugarh district in the state of Assam.

“With its strategically important location, the Naliapool Railway Colony in Dibrugarh is a highly sought after land parcel, which has tremendous growth potential and is poised for major residential cum commercial development in the near future. As a focal point for the flourishing tea trade and allied commercial activities, the area provides unmatched connectivity with all regions of Dibrugarh,” one RLDA official said.

The region offers robust local public transport facilities which promises excellent potential for prospective developers.

Vice Chairman, RLDA Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “The proposed land parcel is ideal for residential as well as commercial development. The land parcel is very near to the city center of Dibrugarh and its strategic location will provide ample opportunity for development of this land parcel. The region has a thriving tea industry, and with new logistical development, we are confident that we will be able to bolster the supply chain and unlock the true potential of the region. This will not only bring prosperity to the region but also encourage new economic avenues to grow and evolve in the region.”

During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out various sites which is situated at Waltax Road (Chennai), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Bijwasan(Delhi), Kharagpur and Solapur (Maharashtra) for a cumulative lease premium of Rs. 1622 Crore including Railway assets valuing approximately Rs. 7.54 Crore to be developed in Kharagpur Railway Colony.

RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment works for CSMT Railway Station on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model.

