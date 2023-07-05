Assam: Four cops dismissed from service for corruption and misconduct

Guwahati: At least four Assam Police personnel have been dismissed from service on charges of serious misconduct, including financial corruption and allegation of sexual harassment, a top official said.

Director General of Police G P Singh informed the people of the dismissals on Twitter over the last few days, with the latest instance being shared on Tuesday.

“The below mentioned NK (UB) Miachand Ali, arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case on 28.09.2022 has been dismissed from service vide order dated 17.04.23 on charges of major misconduct after due departmental proceeding by @assampolice,” he wrote.

He shared an old tweet of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption put out during the arrest last year.

In another tweet on Monday, the DGP had said, “Constable Swaraswati Hasnu has been dismissed from service on 16-05-2023 after a DP in case relating to deposit of money by Sub Inspector Badri Baruati in her account. The Hon’ble Court has been moved to vacate stay on proceeding against SI Baruati for further appropriate action.”

He had also shared information about the dismissal of sub-inspector (unarmed branch) Nipu Kalita with effect from June 27 after departmental proceedings for his serious misconduct, including receiving of bribe, while posted in Cachar.

On June 29, Singh had ordered that an inspector be dismissed from service over an allegation of sexual harassment of a minor and taking objectionable photographs while in police custody.

In a tweet about the inspector’s dismissal order, Singh added, “I assure the people of Assam that power vested in me as the Director General of Police shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam Police remains intact.”

Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS – Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

He had also said the decision against the inspector should be taken as a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and shaping the force to serve the people.

“Anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations, especially the women and children shall invariably face similar consequences,” the top cop had added.

