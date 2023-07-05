Guwahati: Altogether 106 candidates got appointment letters for joining the Assam education department, a minister said on Wednesday.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu distributed appointment letters to 94 assistant professors under the higher education department along with 10 lecturers and two scriptwriters under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).
“This is another step towards fulfilling the promise of providing one lakh government jobs to the youth under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Pegu said.
The education minister also conveyed his best wishes to the selected candidates and hoped that they would give their best performance.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, in May, distributed 44,703 appointment letters to job aspirants at a meeting here.
Prior to that, the state government had appointed 41,920 candidates.
The chief minister, after assuming office two years ago, had promised one lakh jobs to youth in the state.
