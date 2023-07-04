Guwahati: An Indigo flight (6E2652) carrying Assam ministers from Guwahati to Dibrugarh on Tuesday was forced to return from the runway at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport just before takeoff. Officials said one of the flight’s engines suffered a technical glitch.
The ministers on board included state ministers Ranjit Das and Bimal Borah, MLA Naba Doley, Vice Chairman of the State Housing Board Subhas Dutta, and Congress politician Ramen Barthakur.
Airport officials said that the Indigo flight faced a technological glitch in one of the engines, forcing it to turn around from the runway.
The incident occurred amidst ongoing repair works taking place at the facility. As a result, the airport has been functioning under limited capacity, posing challenges for travelers and airport operations.
Despite the technical issue, passengers of the Dibrugarh flight remained onboard until the issue was resolved.
This is not the first aviation incident involving flights bound for Dibrugarh. On June 17, a Vistara flight with the identification number UK71, en route from New Delhi to Dibrugarh Airport, had to be diverted to Guwahati due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Similarly, in June, an Indigo flight destined for Dibrugarh opted for an unplanned diversion to Guwahati following suspicions of an engine malfunction. The flight numbered 6E-2652 carried approximately 150 passengers, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameswar Teli and two BJP legislators from Assam, Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowala.
The recent occurrence at Guwahati airport highlights the need for enhanced safety measures and improved maintenance practices within the aviation industry.
Also Read | In northeast India, orchids are blooming earlier than usual. It’s no good news
