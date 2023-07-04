Guwahati: The Tezpur University on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to probe the reasons behind the mysterious death of Nilotpal Gogoi, a post-graduate student of the Department of Environmental Science and a resident of Saraighat CV Raman Men’s Hostel, on June 23.

The three-member committee shall examine the events leading up to the student’s

death and identify potential areas for improvement. The Committee will submit a report within thirty days.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The incident, which occurred on June 23, has deeply saddened the Tezpur University community. In order to ascertain the facts and prevent such incidents in the future, the University has taken the step to initiate a thorough investigation,” Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Shambhu Nath Singh said.

The committee members include former Dean of Students Welfare Prof Dhanapati Deka as Convenor of the Committee, Prof B.K Danta from the English department and Dr Madhurima Goswami, head of the Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women Studies.

“Tezpur University has always prioritized the welfare and safety of its students. By constituting this committee, the institution demonstrates its unwavering commitment to upholding these principles. The university will take appropriate actions based on the committee’s findings and recommendations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future”, a statement from the University said.

Also Read | It’s time to implement UCC, says VP Dhankhar in Guwahati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









