Dibrugarh: Buoyed by the successful mega Bihu performance that entered the record books earlier this year, the Assam government is contemplating a recital of the dance form on an even larger scale in the national capital, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.
He also hoped that Bihu will soon be a popular dance form in the country owing to the steps being taken by the state government for its promotion.
Sarma was speaking at a function to honour participants from Dibrugarh district in the mega Bihu performance with citation and cash incentive.
Such programmes were held across the state over two days since Friday and attended by different ministers, recognising the participation of over 11,000 dancers and drummers at the Bihu performance at Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati on April 13.
The Bihu recital made two Guinness World Records the largest Bihu dance performance in a single venue, and the largest dhol’ (traditional percussion instruction) recital in a single venue.
Speaking at the programme here, Sarma said the mega performance which got featured in national and international media was a recognition to Bihu and the performers who took the folk dance to a greater height.
Through the event, the culture, costume, and competence of the people of Assam were promoted to the global level, he said.
Sarma expressed hope that with the promotion of Bihu on the global stage, it will become popular across the country and the master trainers will get the opportunity to teach Bihu to people of other regions.
He also said that government will stage Bihu in New Delhi featuring around 25,000 Bihua’ and Bihuwati’ (drummers and dancers), though he did not specify any date.
